Stop privatisation of PSUs: CPI

Tirupati: Strongly opposing the indiscriminate privatisation of government organisations, the CPI members took out 'Jana Andolan Padayatra' (walkathon) here on Friday pressing the Centre to stop privatisation of public sector units.

The Padayatra started from Jyothirao Phule statue at Balaji Colony and culminated at RTC Bus Stand covering main streets including Prakasam Road, Gandhi Road, Railway Station.

Opposition parties including TDP (Narsimha Yadav, RC Munikrishna), Congress (Mangati Gopal Reddy), Republican Party of India (Anjaiah), Praja Sanghala Aikhya Vedika (Kumar Reddy) joined in the Padayatra apart from Tirupati Chamber of Commerce (president Manjunath) expressing their solidarity to the protest rally. With the huge number of Communist activists and leaders holding red flags attended the rally, the streets through which Padayatra went on were turned red in colour. Speaking on the occasion, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna criticised that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gujarat alienating the government organisations to two more Gujarathis Ambani and Adani in the name of privatisation which is nothing but making two business men wealthier than now, shelving the interests of people of the country. Government bodies includes Ports, Airports, Railway Stations, National Highways, Visakha Steel Factory etc. are going into private people's hands by shelving the promises made at the time of state bifurcation, he lamented. Demanding rollback of three farm laws, Ramakrishna said CPI has decided to observe Bharat Bandh on September 27 protesting anti-farmer and anti-labour moves of Modi government for which about 500 farmer associations and 400 trade unions are taking part across the country.

Prophesying considerable change in country's politics after the Bandh, he also urged the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to give support to the country-wide bandh.

CPI state secretariat member Harinatha Reddy, AITUC state president Ravindranath, district secretary D Ramanaidu, district secretariat member T Janardan, C Penchalaiah, Nagaraj, PL Narsimhulu, Krishnappa, Guravaiah, Murali, city secretary Viswanath and Mahila Samakhya state president Jayalakshmi participated.