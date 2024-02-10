Live
Students should become trademarks for discipline & merit: EO Dharma Reddy
Tirupati: TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said students ofTTD educational institutionsare blessed by Sri Venkateshwara Swamy and should set benchmark for discipline and merit. He presented achiever awards to 215 students on criteria of academics, NCC, NSD Sports, cultural activities performance, at students success meet at Mahati Auditorium here on Friday. Besides a citation, he gave 5 gm silver dollar to all students.
Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that awards were given to students of 27 TTD educational institutions. Without compromising, TTD is striving to improve standards by appointing 120 junior and degree lecturers for students benefit. Acharya Rani Sadashivmurthy, SV Veda university V-C and TTD CAO Sesha Shailendra, DEO Dr M Bhaskar Reddy and TTD Education Advisor LR Mohan Reddy also spoke on the occasion. Principals, lecturers and students of colleges were present.