‘Sundara Tirumala-Suddha Tirumala’ programme gets good response

Tirumala: Tirupati District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, police officers and TTD senior officials participated in a cleaning programme at Tirumala on Sunday responding to the call given by TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy to transform the holy hills into a green and garbage free town providing a healthy and divine ambience to the visiting devotees.

The mass cleaning programme conducted under Sundara Tirumala –Suddha Tirumala covered the entire Tirumala involving the senior officials at different points.

District Collector Venkataramana Reddy participated in the programme at Lepakshi Circle, JEO Sada Bhargavi at old Annaprasadam, JEO Veerabrahmam at Vaikuntam Queue complex, CVSO Narasimha Kishore at GNC, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao at Silathoranam, FA&CAO i Balaji at Narayanagiri Gardens with the help of Srivari Sevakulu.

TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy himself took part in the ‘Sundara Tirumala - Suddha Tirumala’ programme at CRO area.

Addressing the media after the voluntary cleaning programme, TTD EO Dharma Reddy said the Sulabh Agency employees at Tirumala had gone on a lightning strike since April 22 without giving notice to the TTD management.

The undeterred TTD management had strived to keep the hill shrine clean by deploying sanitary workers from Tirupati, Nellore, Chittoor and Nellore Municipal Corporations for the last one week.

He said of the 8,000 - 10,000 permanent and contract employees, nearly 600-700 employees were allotted cleaning duty on deputation at Tirumala which also included EO, JEOs, CVSO, Deputy EOs,

superintendents, clerks, lecturers, teachers and doctors on a three times per month schedule.

Besides the TTD employees, the Srivari Sevakulu volunteers have also responded and joined in the cleaning programme as part of their service to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the EO said declaring that the crisis is being resolved with the TTD issuing work orders to five different agencies who are now recruiting sanitary workers from several districts (after cancelling the work order of .Sulabh agency).

The TTD agreed to provide adequate salaries, all perks including Srivari darshan, Laddu Prasadams etc., to the workers who work under the five private contractors providing the manpower to TTD.

He complimented the media and the TTD employees including the teaching faculty from various educational institutions and Srivari Sevakulu who supported the TTD during the hard times and for their voluntary participation in the Sundara Tirumala - Suddha Tirumala programme.

The EO also addressed a meeting of the employees on deputation and later administered a pledge affirming that they will strive their best to protect the sanctity and serenity of the holy hills and improve the greenery.