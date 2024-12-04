SVU VC orders probe into incidents of other religious propaganda

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao has directed an inquiry into the incidents that unfolded on campus on Monday. Acting on the Vice-Chancellor’s orders, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi

Naidu issued orders appointing Principal of SVU College of Arts Prof K Sudharani as the chairperson and Principals of SVU College of Engineering and College of Commerce and Computer

Science (CMCS) Prof G Sreenivasulu and Prof PV Narasaiah and Vice Principal of CMCS Prof M Venkateswarlu as members of the fact-finding committee.

The Vice-Chancellor assured that stringent action would be taken against anyone found guilty following the inquiry. Additionally, he has instructed police to conduct a separate investigation into the incidents.

It may be recalled that the situation escalated after allegations surfaced against Prof Ch Changaiah, Head of the department of EEE in SVU College of Engineering, accusing him of proselytising on campus. Bajrang Dal activists exposed him and complained to the VC.

On Tuesday, some students of SC, ST, BC and Minority students forum held a dharna demanding action against those behaved rudely with Prof Changaiah. They demanded action against all those involved in Monday’s incidents.

Meanwhile, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted another plea to the V-C demanding immediate suspension of ProfChangaiah, who was reportedly engaging in religious conversions, delivering lectures laced with religious propaganda, and allegedly speaking disrespectfully about Hindu deities.

ABVP National Executive Committee Member Pujari Raghavendra, Surendra, Pavan, Eswar, Nandakishore, alongside other activists were present. In view of these developments, the University administration has appointed a fact-finding committee to look into the whole controversy and submit a detailed report.