SVVU 11th Convocation: Aman bags 11 gold medals, Nandini 4 gold medals

Tirupati: Two students of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) have made their mark in the veterinary science and dairy technology with their outstanding performance.

Aman Kumar Tiwari, a 2016 batch student of Bachelor of Veterinary Science from Uttarakhand state, has received 11 gold medals for his meritorious performance and for securing highest Overall Grade Point Average (OGPA) in curricular activities.

The 11 gold medals includes Earn While You Learn Pork Project Gold Medal of College of Veterinary Science, Tirupati, late Prof K Satyanarayana Rao Gold Medal, late Smt Malepati Narayanamma and Sri Malepati Lakshmaiah Naidu Memorial Gold Medal, Dr P Ramakrishna Reddy Memorial Gold Medal, Dwarakacherla Sreeramulu Reddy Memorial Gold Medal, 1963-68 Batch Gold Medal for the Best Performer of the year, 1979 Batch Gold Medal from College of Veterinary Science of Tirupati, 1959 Batch Gold Medal from CVSc of Tirupati, First Integrated Batch 1964 Gold Medal from CVSc Of Tirupati, Sri Singu Munisundaram Memorial Gold Medal and Dr K S Jawahar Reddy (TV–81 Batch) All Rounder Gold Medal.

Tiwari is doing his MVSc in Surgery and Radiology in Krantisinh Nana Patil College of Veterinary Science.

Another UG girl student of Dairy Technology (B Tech), Ganiti Nandini belonged to agriculture family of Thummala Palem village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Krishna district, has received four gold medals, two from Tirupati–Dairy Technology Graduates Association Gold Medal for the Meritorious Student (1 For highest GPA in Dairy Microbiology, 2 For highest GPA in Dairy Engineering) and another two, Smt and Sri Kandula Krishnaiah and Subbayyamma Gold Medal for the Meritorious Student, Dr (Mrs) Mandadi Anuradha Memorial Gold Medal.

She got placement as Management Trainee in Lactalis (Tirumala Dairy) in Chennai. Her ambition is to become entrepreneur in dairy sector.