Take steps for upgradation of schools: Dy CM to Collector

Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister and Nandyal district in-charge Minister Amzad Basha requested the Kurnool District Collector Dr G Srijana to take necessary steps for sending proposals to the state government for upgrading schools as large number of girl students pursuing education in Nandyal district.

Participating in the Zilla Parishad general body meeting held at ZP meeting hall in Kurnool on Saturday, the Deputy CM said that a big number of girl students were pursuing education from Kurnool and Nandyal districts and there is a great need for the upgradation of schools in both districts. He ordered the collector Dr G Srijana to prepare proposals and send them to the state government. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought revolutionary changes in the government schools with an aim to provide quality education to every student. Almost all schools have been modified on par with corporate schools under the Nadu Nedu scheme.

He ordered the district collector to complete all works within the time frame. The Dy CM also said that around 30 lakh house pattas have been distributed to every eligible poor. Around 39,331 houses have been sanctioned to Kurnool district and 43,551 houses to Nandyal district. Of the total, 13,454 houses in Kurnool district have been completed in all respects and others are at various stages of progress. Similarly, 16,089 houses in Nandyal were constructed. He ordered the officials concerned to complete all pending constructions at an early date. In a similar manner, the Dy CM has also discussed agriculture, rural water supply and sanitation. He said that the state government to help farmers, has started Rythu Bharosa Kendras where quality seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and other farm equipment are made available. He also said there was a necessity to facilitate safe drinking water, construction of school buildings, enhancing of hostel seats besides 2,000 teachers.

Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram, Zilla Parishad Chairman, Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, ZPTCs, MPTCs and district level officials participated in the general body meeting.