TDP chief launches ‘Target one lakh majority’ campaign in Kuppam

Kuppam (Chittoor district): TDP is going to the next elections with a big agenda, particularly in former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency Kuppam. The party aimed at one lakh majority target there from where Naidu was elected consecutively for seven times so far since 1989. This mega programme of ‘Target one lakh majority in Kuppam’ has been launched by Naidu at a public meeting held in Kuppam on Thursday evening which was attended by thousands of people.

The target clearly establishes the fact that Naidu wants to leverage the people’s affection towards him for all these years by ensuring his victory there even though he personally goes there for campaigning. Interestingly, Naidu’s campaign comes against the backdrop of ruling party pulling no stops to defeat Naidu in his own turf.

Speaking at the public meeting Naidu said that Kuppam is a laboratory for him and he started all the programmes from there. In support of ‘One lakh majority for TDP in Kuppam constituency’, he said that anyone should view Kuppam before and after TDP.

“This generation is not aware how Kuppam was before the TDP came to power and the present-day youth is feeling only a developed Kuppam. I have selected Kuppam when it was the most backward constituency and I came here only to develop this segment,” he said.

There were no roads and schools in Kuppam, he said, adding that when he announced that a telephone exchange will be set up in Kuppam people here made fun of him, he recalled. Stating that Kuppam constituency has developed only during the TDP rule, the former chief minister felt that after the YSRCP came to power all the ongoing works came to a standstill. The first drip irrigation system was introduced in Kuppam following which the availability of water has increased, he stated.

Saying that the two wheels of the cycle (the symbol of TDP) represent development and welfare, Naidu explained that several welfare programmes were taken up in five years when the TDP was in power but now everything has come to a halt. The prices of essential commodities and the cooking gas have gone up in the past four years and even sand is not available now.

Referring to the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy, he commented, “This man killed his own paternal uncle and is managing the CBI. The war undertaken by Viveka’s daughter Suneetha to take the murder case to a logical end should be appreciated.”

Naidu asked the party leaders and activists to approach every doorstep and explain the ‘super six schemes’ announced in the mini-manifesto. “We should win all the 175 Assembly seats and this psycho CM should be sent back home. I will be indebted to the people of Kuppam if you elect me with one lakh majority,” he maintained.