AP CM Chandrababu lauds NTR Trust services on anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has lauded the NTR Memorial Trust on its 29th anniversary, highlighting its ongoing efforts to realise the aspirations of the TDP founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. The CM extended his best wishes as the trust enters its 30th year, shalaudsring his thoughts on social media platform 'X'.

He praised the trust’s dedication to public service, recalling NTR’s belief that society is a temple and its people are gods. Naidu noted the trust’s impactful work in education, healthcare, blood donation, disaster relief, and its unparalleled service to children suffering from thalassemia. The organisation also focuses on women’s empowerment and livelihood creation.

Naidu commended the trust’s expanding outreach and expressed his appreciation for Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari and her team. He thanked all contributors to the trust’s initiatives and expressed hope that the organisation continues to serve millions of people in need.