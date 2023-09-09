Live
Just In
TDP Chittoor parliamentary constituency in charge Pulivarthy Nani under house arrest in Chandragiri
Tirupati: Following the arrest for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal, police put several TDP leaders under house arrest in the erstwhile Chittoor district.
Tirupati: Following the arrest for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal, police put several TDP leaders under house arrest in the erstwhile Chittoor district.
Former Tirupati MLA M Sugunamma, TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav, Chittoor district president Pulivarthy Nani, Nagari in-charge Gali Bhanuprakash and several other leaders were under house arrest.
APSRTC has cancelled bus services as part of preventive measures. Passengers have been facing severe hardships with the sudden decision to cancel the bus services. They have been expressing their anger on the government and saying that they could not understand how to move further and facing problems at the bus station. Same situation prevails at several bus stations in the district.