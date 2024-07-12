TDP is not for vindictive politics, says Nani

Tirupati: TDP will not resort to any vindictive politics or act with personal vendetta but only focus on development, said Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani. Nani along with Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao had a meeting with party leaders and workers of Chandragiri constituency at the TDP office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nani said he will work to complete all the development initiatives he promised at the time of elections. Development of Pakala railway junction with the support of MP Prasad, widening of the road from Nandragunta to Penumur, facilities to devotees going to Tirumala through Srivari Mettu to Nadakadhari (footpath), modern graveyard in Chandragiri, solving Royalacheruvu bund issue, solving drinking water problem in Yerravaripalem, Chinnagottigallu mandal, linking Thalakona waterfall backwaters with tanks and construction of bridges which were washed away 4 years back across Swarnamukhi river will be taken on priority basis. On various allegations against him, he said the YSRCP leader who lost the election in Chandragiri was deliberately spreading lies and making false allegations.

Reacting to YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy’s comments on his security, he said TDP will not resort to any personal attacks and was ready to provide gunmen for the safety of Bhaskar Reddy.