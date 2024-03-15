TDP, JSP demand allotment of Tirupati Assembly to local

Tirupati: Amidst speculations that Tirupati Assembly seat was allotted to Chittoor YSRCP MLA Arani Srinivas (Jangalapalli Srinivas), TDP and Jana Sena Party leaders made it clear that they will not accept a non-local candidate to contest from Tirupati Assembly. Arani Srinivas had won from Chittoor on YSRCP ticket in 2019 elections. After YSRCP denied ticket to contest again, he recently met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and joined JSP.

At a meeting held here on Thursday, TDP and JSP leaders including Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Vooka Vijay Kumar, Kiran Royal, JB Srinivas, Babu Devanarayan Reddy and others, in one voice, opposed allotment of Tirupati seat to non-local. They also clarified that they will not work for any non-local candidate. ‘We will meet TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan soon,’ they added.