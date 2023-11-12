  • Menu
Telangana Congress chief offers prayers Lord Venkateswara

Telangana chief A Revanth Reddy along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday.

Tirumala: Telangana chief A Revanth Reddy along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday.

Reddy who could find time to remain away from his hectic election campaign, to visit Tirumala to seek the blessings of the Lord ahead of the crucial polling, speaking to media after darshan outside the shrine said he prayed for the good of Telangana and we'll bring of all its people.

I dough the blessings of God for the amity of AP and Telangana and good relations of the people of the 2 states, economic growth to get world level recognition and solving all problems between the 2 states.

He extended his Deepavali greetings to the people of 2 Telugu states.

