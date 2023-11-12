Live
- NIA chargesheet against Malkit Singh in cross border arms smuggling case
- Sensitivity to common food may significantly up risk of heart disease: Study
- Ben Stokes to "think hard" about ODI future after early World Cup exit
- Indian banks resilient, but far from being foolproof inclusive
- Aromatherapy practices from around the world
- Lorry carrying liquor bottles overturned in Vizag, people flock for bottles
- KTR meets Guvvala Balraju, assures party support
- Over 36 labourers trapped as Uttarkashi under-construction tunnel collapses
- 5.0-magnitude quake rocks Fiji Islands region
- From AIIMS Delhi to ICMR, data breaches haunt crores of Indians
Telangana Congress chief offers prayers Lord Venkateswara
Highlights
Telangana chief A Revanth Reddy along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday.
Tirumala: Telangana chief A Revanth Reddy along with his family offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Sunday.
Reddy who could find time to remain away from his hectic election campaign, to visit Tirumala to seek the blessings of the Lord ahead of the crucial polling, speaking to media after darshan outside the shrine said he prayed for the good of Telangana and we'll bring of all its people.
I dough the blessings of God for the amity of AP and Telangana and good relations of the people of the 2 states, economic growth to get world level recognition and solving all problems between the 2 states.
He extended his Deepavali greetings to the people of 2 Telugu states.
