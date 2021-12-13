Telugu film industry reached global standards commercially, opines Tanikella Bharani

Tirupati: Noted writer and actor Tanikella Bharani opined that in terms of commercialisation, Telugu film industry has reached global standards with the budget for small and big movies ranging between Rs 5 crore to 500 crores.



He took part in an interaction programme at the Officers Club in Tirupati on Sunday evening.

Answering various questions, he said that he did not get any opportunity to dub his movie 'Mithunam' in Hindi or English as no producer came forward. However, recently it was dubbed into Kannada. A participant lauded the movie, comparing it with all-time hit 'Maya Bazar'. Bharani said that good movies will come only when people are ready to see them.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also took part in the programme. Referring to the criticism on the recently released book 'Mahaprasthanam' of Sri Sri, he said that the great poet does not belong to anyone. Lakhs of people got motivated during the last 70 years with the writings of Sri Sri. Whoever likes his ideology will have respect for him and his literature is not confined to a few people. Club president K Ramachandra Reddy, Durga Prasad, Babu Rao and others took part in the programme.

Earlier, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam hosted a student interaction programme with Tanikella Bharani. Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, Registrar Prof D M Mamatha and other faculty took part in the programme and felicitated Bharani. The Vice-Chancellor described him as a genius exhibiting talents in the fields of literature and acting.

Responding to the questions of students, Bharani said that the philosophy of Shiva is to be filled with the qualities of pity, kindness and compassion. Answering a question on his movie 'Mithunam', he said that success with happiness is necessary in life, but that success alone does not give happiness. Music Department HoD Prof Dwaram Lakshmi, Prof Shaileshwari, Dr N Rajini, Prof Ramakrishna Rao and TBI Director Dr Surya Kumar were present.