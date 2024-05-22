Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day

Tirupati: Thatayyagunta where ancient folk Goddess Gangamma temple is located witnessed a large number of devotees from the city and also from various places to have darshan of the Goddess on the concluding day of the annual Jatara on Tuesday.

Women in traditional attire and wrapped with neem leaves and carrying lamps in earthen pots came to offer prayers. While the youth smeared with sandal paste came in batches dancing, singing to the accompaniment of dappulu (drum beats) reverberating the temple area. Right from the early morning the temple witnessed unending flow of devotees which increased by evening resulting in the people waiting for six to eight hours for darshan. Police had a tough time in controlling the rush while the visits of VIPs added more challenge to the police force. Tirupati District Collector Pravin Kumar, senior YSRCP leader and Energy and Forest Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy TTD Chairman and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son and party candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, sitting Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy along with his son Chevireddy Mohit Reddy, NDA candidate Arani Srinivasulu along with his family are among the VIPs who visited the shrine on Tuesday for darshan. Annadanam was organised by individuals and Institutions. TTD Chairman and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with his son Abhinay Reddy, oragnised Annadanam at several places in the city.

Free distribution of Ragi gruel (Ambili) was also held at various places in the city following the age-old tradition during Jatara. The Jatara come to an end with Viswaroopa darshan in the early hours on Wednesday.