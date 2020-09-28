Tirumala: 9-day annual Brahmotsavams conclude with Chakra Snanam

Tirumala: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Venkateswara at Tirumala came to end with the performance of Chakra Snanam, on Sunday.



In view of the Covid-19 restrictions, the sacred Chakra Snanam also called Avabhrida Snanam was conducted in a newly constructed mini Pushkarini (temple tank) inside the Srivari temple facing Ayina Mahal where the Snapana Tirumanjanam to the deities was conducted before immersion of the Chakra, sacred Disc.

According to Hindu scriptures, Sudarshana Chakra is a spinning, disk-like weapon of Lord Maha Vishnu with 108 serrated edges. The Sudarshana Chakra is often depicted as an Ayudhapurusha (anthropomorphic form).

The Snapana Tirumanjanam to Sri Malayappa Swamy, Sridevi, Bhudevi and Sri Sudarshana Chakrattalwar was performed in a grand manner amidst chanting of Veda Mantras. Panchabhisheka Snanam with milk, curd, honey, turmeric and sandal paste was rendered to deities.

Later, the Sudarshana Chakkrattalwar was taken ceremoniously to the tank and immersed in the waters in the sacred muhurtam.

With this the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams which commenced in the Kanya Month in the advent of Chitta Star, concluded in a grand manner on the Shravana star, the birth star of Lord Venkateswara with Chakra Snanam.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Board members Sekhar Reddy, Siva Kumar, DP Ananta, Nischita, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy, Temple Dy EO Harindranath, Peishkar Jaganmohanachary, DPP member Gundala Subba Rao and others were also present.