Live
- Former Madhya Pradesh CM Uma Bharti Expresses Disappointment With BJP's Stance On Reservation
- Regional PF Commissioner-II visits Visakhapatnam Public Library
- 5 Spiritual Destinations On Your Bucket List For A Fun-Filled Bus Trip
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 24 September, 2023
- Kerala Chief Minister Decries Misuse Of Social Media For Targeting Political Foes
- PM Modi To Unveil 72-Foot Statue Of BJP Co-Founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay In Delhi
- A treasure trove of rich heritage of Telangana
- Srikakulam: Awareness campaign held on anti-ragging
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 24 September, 2023
- Tragic Bus Collision Claims Lives Of School Principal and Student In Rajasthan
Just In
Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Lord Venkateswara Swamy appears on Surya Prabha Vahanam
On the seventh day of Tirumala Brahmotsavams Lord Venkateswara appeared on the Surya prabha Vahanam, and a large number of devotees participated in the procession.
The Tirumala annual Brahmotsavams is being celebrated in a grandeur. On the seventh day, Lord Venkateswara appeared on the Surya prabha Vahanam, and a large number of devotees participated in the procession. Devotees also performed camphor nirajanas (offering of lit camphor) for the deity.
Today, Srivaru will be seen on the Suryaprabha vehicle from 8 am to 10 am. Following that, Snapana Thirumanjanam (celestial bath) will take place in the temple from 1 pm to 3 pm. Chandraprabha Vahana Seva (procession on the moon vehicle) will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm.
Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala has been increasing with devotees waiting in a queue outside to enter the compartments for darshan of the temple. It is learned that Sarvadarshan would take approximately 24 hours, while special darshan would take around 5 hours.
On the sixth day of Brahmotsavam, a total of 74,884 devotees visited Lord Shiva. The hundi income, or the collection of offerings, was Rs. 2.70 crores. Additionally, 32,213 devotees offered hair to the deity.