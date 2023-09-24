Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Lord Venkateswara Swamy appears on Surya Prabha Vahanam

The Tirumala annual Brahmotsavams is being celebrated in a grandeur. On the seventh day, Lord Venkateswara appeared on the Surya prabha Vahanam, and a large number of devotees participated in the procession. Devotees also performed camphor nirajanas (offering of lit camphor) for the deity.

Today, Srivaru will be seen on the Suryaprabha vehicle from 8 am to 10 am. Following that, Snapana Thirumanjanam (celestial bath) will take place in the temple from 1 pm to 3 pm. Chandraprabha Vahana Seva (procession on the moon vehicle) will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala has been increasing with devotees waiting in a queue outside to enter the compartments for darshan of the temple. It is learned that Sarvadarshan would take approximately 24 hours, while special darshan would take around 5 hours.

On the sixth day of Brahmotsavam, a total of 74,884 devotees visited Lord Shiva. The hundi income, or the collection of offerings, was Rs. 2.70 crores. Additionally, 32,213 devotees offered hair to the deity.