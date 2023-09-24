  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Lord Venkateswara Swamy appears on Surya Prabha Vahanam

Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Lord Venkateswara Swamy appears on Surya Prabha Vahanam
x
Highlights

On the seventh day of Tirumala Brahmotsavams Lord Venkateswara appeared on the Surya prabha Vahanam, and a large number of devotees participated in the procession.

The Tirumala annual Brahmotsavams is being celebrated in a grandeur. On the seventh day, Lord Venkateswara appeared on the Surya prabha Vahanam, and a large number of devotees participated in the procession. Devotees also performed camphor nirajanas (offering of lit camphor) for the deity.

Today, Srivaru will be seen on the Suryaprabha vehicle from 8 am to 10 am. Following that, Snapana Thirumanjanam (celestial bath) will take place in the temple from 1 pm to 3 pm. Chandraprabha Vahana Seva (procession on the moon vehicle) will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala has been increasing with devotees waiting in a queue outside to enter the compartments for darshan of the temple. It is learned that Sarvadarshan would take approximately 24 hours, while special darshan would take around 5 hours.

On the sixth day of Brahmotsavam, a total of 74,884 devotees visited Lord Shiva. The hundi income, or the collection of offerings, was Rs. 2.70 crores. Additionally, 32,213 devotees offered hair to the deity.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X