Tirumala: Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: The Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari on Wednesday morning had darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

He was received by the TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy at Mahadwaram and they conducted him to the sanctum for darshan of Lord.

Thereafter, TTD Veda pandits at Ranganayakula Mandapam rendered Veda Ashirvachanam to the Chief Justice. TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy presented thirtha Prasadams and portrait of Lord Venkateswara to him.

District Judge Ravindra Babu and others were present.