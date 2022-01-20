Tirumala: CVSO presents awards to 15 vigilance staff

Tirumala: TTD chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti on Wednesday presented merit awards to 15 security and vigilance staff at the PAC-4 command control room at Tirumala in recognition of their meritorious services to pilgrims.

The awards were given to best performers who assisted devotees at several places including GNC toll gate and ghat roads which are focal points at Tirumala and also rescuing missing children and aged persons and reuniting them with their families, returning of the missing cell phones and gold ornaments to pilgrims who visited Tirumala for darshan after carrying out investigations based on CCTV footage.

Speaking on occasion, the CVSO said the services to pilgrims will enhance the image of TTD administering the famed Tirumala shrine and stressed on the vigilance and security personnel working at several places more so in the areas where pilgrim movement is heavy to adopt a friendly approach to the pilgrims arriving from various places in the country and abroad.

Vigilance guard officer (VGO) Bali Reddy, assistant vigilance and security officers of all sectors and others were present.