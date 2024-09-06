  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirumala: Helmet awareness campaign held

Tirumala DSP Vijay Shekar at an helmet awareness programme on Thursday
x

Tirumala DSP Vijay Shekar at an helmet awareness programme on Thursday

Highlights

Tirumala: Tirumala police conducted an awareness programme on wearing helmet for the safety of two-wheeler riders. Tirumala DSP Vijay Shekar explained...

Tirumala: Tirumala police conducted an awareness programme on wearing helmet for the safety of two-wheeler riders. Tirumala DSP Vijay Shekar explained the importance of wearing helmets and urged people to make it compulsory to wear helmet while riding two-wheelers, particularly on ghat roads. Tirumala Traffic CI Hariprasad and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick