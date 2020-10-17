Tirumala: Lord rides Chinna Sesha vahanam

Tirumala: Processional deity Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken in a procession on Chinna Sesha Vahanam on the second day of Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams on Saturday morning dressed in the celestial attire of 'Damodar Krishna'.



Lord Malayappa, holding a glob of butter in one hand and a flute on the other, was taken in a procession on the five-hooded golden vahanam inside the temple without usual presence of thousands of fervent devotees due to Covid-19 restrictions.

According to mythology, Chinna Sesha is the personification of Vasuki, the king of serpents.

To make the human race conscious of the divine Kundalini energy, the Lord rode Chinna Sesha Vahanam and devotees get blessings for the entire family. Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyarswamy and Chinna Jeeyarswamy, TTD executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Parliament member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEO P Basant Kumar, TTD Trust Board Board members D P Anant, Prashanti Reddy, Chippagiri Prasad, Govind Hari, chief vigilance and security officer Gopinath Jatti, chief engineer Ramesh Reddy, temple DyEO Harindranath, peishkar Jaganmohan Charyulu and others were present.

Later in the evening, Malayappa was taken in a procession atop Hamsa vahanam.

The processional deity in Sarasvathi Alankaram holding Veena, seated majestically on Hamsa vahanam blessed the devotees.