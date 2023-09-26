Tirumala: MP couple presents clothes to Srivari temple staff

Tirumala: Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy along with his spouse and Delhi Local Advisory Committee president Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy presented clothes to vahanam bearers, melam staff, Potu staff of Srivari temple, who rendered impeccable services during the annual Brahmotsavams at Vaibhavotsava Mandapam in Tirumala on Monday.



They gifted the clothes over the hands of TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, the EO said the couple presents clothes to the temple staff every year during Brahmotsavams and wished them the blessings of Swamy Varu for their noble gesture.