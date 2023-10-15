Live
- Soldier injured in landmine blast along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri
- Fresh quake kills one, injures 90 in Afghanistan
- JNU student dies, three injured in bike accident inside campus
- Navratri makeup trends 2023
- New AI tool may detect patients’ pain before, during & after surgery
- 6 terrorists, soldier killed in clash with security forces in Pakistan
- Men’s ODI WC: Find these wickets hard to read as well, admits Australia captain Pat Cummins
- A tribute to West Bengal’s creativity, traditions, and the spirit of Pujo
- Yogi releases money for sports material for all schools
- Get to know cricket mavericks through their memoirs on audible
Just In
Tirumala Navratri Brahmotsavams begin on grand scale, deity appears on golden charriot
On the first day of Tirumala Brahmotsavams, the deity was taken for procession through the temple streets on a golden charriot.
The grand Navratri Brahmotsavam of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swami in Tirumala is currently underway. On the first day, the deity was taken for procession through the temple streets on a golden charriot. The Peddashesha Vahana Seva will be held from 7 to 9 pm. Throughout this month until the 23rd, various vehicle services will be performed for the Lord in the morning and evening as part of the celebrations.
To mark the occasion, Tirumala Kshetra is adorned with electric lamps and flower arches. The Srivari temple has been beautifully decorated with special flowers, including the impressive
Notably, artist Krishna from Vijayawada has created a stunning sculpture of Goddess Sri Mahalakshmi using bell peppers, brinjals, radishes, and cherry tomatoes, which is on display at the TTD Photo Exhibition.
Along with these festivities, the Alipiri and walkways, which are commonly used by pilgrims throughout the year, have also been decorated and showcased. The forest department has arranged a wonderful scenery of the Tirumala temple providing a mesmerizing experience for visitors.