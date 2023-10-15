Tirumala Navratri Brahmotsavams begin on grand scale, deity appears on golden charriot

The grand Navratri Brahmotsavam of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swami in Tirumala is currently underway. On the first day, the deity was taken for procession through the temple streets on a golden charriot. The Peddashesha Vahana Seva will be held from 7 to 9 pm. Throughout this month until the 23rd, various vehicle services will be performed for the Lord in the morning and evening as part of the celebrations.



To mark the occasion, Tirumala Kshetra is adorned with electric lamps and flower arches. The Srivari temple has been beautifully decorated with special flowers, including the impressive



Notably, artist Krishna from Vijayawada has created a stunning sculpture of Goddess Sri Mahalakshmi using bell peppers, brinjals, radishes, and cherry tomatoes, which is on display at the TTD Photo Exhibition.

Along with these festivities, the Alipiri and walkways, which are commonly used by pilgrims throughout the year, have also been decorated and showcased. The forest department has arranged a wonderful scenery of the Tirumala temple providing a mesmerizing experience for visitors.