Tirumala: One more leopard trapped

Tirumala: One more leopard was trapped in the cage set up in the forests near 7th mile point on Alipiri foot path. according to forest officials.



Though the wild animal was tracked, a week back in the trap cameras, the leopard remained elusive. Many times it came near the cage but walked away disappointing the forest authorities keeping a close watch round the clock on the movements of wild animals through the 300 odd trap cameras set up in the forest right from Alipiri the origin of the footpath to Mokalimitta near Tirumala.

The relentless forest officials used various tactics to see the wandering leopard caught and succeeded with the leopard atlast walked into the cage much to the relief of forest and TTD.

Sources said the operation tiger candy to end with the trapping of leopard which is fourth , since June.

In June after the attack on a boy Koushik forest department launched an operation and trapped the leopard.

After a lull, the operation resumed on August 12, after the killing of Lakshita a six year girl on August 11.

The killing of the girl going to Tirumala along with her family from Nellore district sent shock waves nationwide and also draw criticism against TTD and forest department, resulting in curbs on pilgrim movement on the footpaths passing through thick forests to Tirumala