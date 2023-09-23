Tirumala: Religious fervour, gaiety mark Garuda Vahana Seva

Tirumala: Gaiety and religious fervour marked the sacred Garuda Seva held at Tirumala on the fifth day of the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara on Friday. Lord Malayappa, the processional deity of Lord Venkateswara, mounted on his favourite Vahanam, the celestial carrier Garuda, went round the four Mada streets around the shrine to bless the devotees who turned up in large numbers to witness the Vahana Seva, the major religious event of the ongoing Brahmotsavams.

The deity, adorned with rare and precious ornaments which normally adorn the presiding deity (Moolavarlu) was brought out of sanctum to decorate the Utsava idol, including the huge multilayer Lakshmi Kasula Haram, Makara Kanti, Saligrama Haram etc. adding more to the splendour of the Lord atop glimmeringly decked Garuda, enthralling the devotees packed in the galleries who chanted Govinda, Govinda in ecstasy on sighting the deity seated majestically on Garuda in the procession on the Mada streets.

The caparisoned elephants, bulls, troupes of artistes performing various cultural shows, groups rendering Bhajana, Vedic scholars chanting hymns, Vaishanavites led by Pedda Jeeyar and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy rendered Tamil Divyabrabndham, heralding the procession remained a cynosure of the eyes of the devotees while the colorful decoration all along the processional route turned a celestial abode of God.

The devotees who descended from across the county in huge numbers waited in the galleries right from early in the morning to have a glimpse of the Garuda Vahanam procession.

The temple management on its part commenced the procession at 7 pm, one hour before the normal time for the evening Vahana Seva which was 8 pm and also permitted only Sarkar Harathi during the procession and cancelled other Harathis which consume time, during the procession, for the sake of the devotees to have a fine view the deity atop Garuda.

Much to the delight of the devotees in the galleries eagerly waiting for hours, the temple authorities halted the Vahanam for sometime at select points where pilgrim gathering was more crowded. TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, EO Dharma Reddy, DIG Ammireddy, trust board members and others were present. A big contingent of police coupled with the TTD vigilance and security staff, under the supervision of senior officials saw the major religious event of Brahmotsavams pass off smoothly without any incident despite such a large gathering, much to the relief of all concerned.