Tirumala: Religious fervour marks Pournami Garuda seva

Tirumala: The monthly Pournami Garuda Seva was held at Tirumala on Sunday evening with utmost religious fervour. On the pleasant evening of Magha Pournami, under the sheath of a full



moon light, Sri Malayappa paraded on the mighty Garuda Vahanam, the favourite celestial carrier of the Lord, to bless His devotees who gathered in big number, all along four mada streets. Temple officials were also present.