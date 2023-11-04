Tirumala: Rs 300 SSD tickets to be released online on Nov 10

Tirumala : The monthly ‘Dial your EO programme’ was held at the Annamayya Bhavan on Friday wherein 28 pilgrim callers from various States participated in this live phone in programme and provided valuable suggestions to TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy.

Before attending to these calls, the EO briefed the pilgrims on the various development activities taken up by the TTD in the last month and also on the upcoming religious events. The annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur will be observed in a grand way from November 10 to 18.

The important events include Dhwajarohanam on November 10, Gaja Vahana Seva on November 14, Panchami Theertham on November 18 and Pushpa Yagam on November 19. The TTD has spent Rs nine crore towards the renovation of Ammavari Pushkarani and all departments were making elaborate arrangements for the benefit of devotees.

The TTD will be organising the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam fete from December 23 to January 1 providing Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to lakhs of devotees. In this regard, Rs 300 SSD tickets will be released online on November 10.

The TTD is releasing 2.25 lakh tickets during these 10 days. Similarly 20,000 SRIVANI tickets will be released online. The SRIVANI ticketholders will also be provided Rs 300 darshan only during Vaikuntha Dwara Darsan period as in the case of previous years.

The TTD will issue 4.25 lakh SSD tokens during these days in 100 counters at nine different places in Tirupati for the benefit of common pilgrims.

Those without tickets or tokens can come to Tirumala and visit other places but will not be allowed for darshan during these 10 days.

The TTD has cancelled all privileged darshan like parents with infants, challenged persons, senior citizens and NRIs from December 23 to January 1. All Arjitha Sevas will also remain cancelled during the period.