Tirumala: RTC bus hit the hill on ghat road

Tirumala: An APSRTC bus lost control and hit the hill on the second ghat road to Tirumala on Thursday.

However, the pilgrims and employees on board the bus escaped with minor injuries.









The mishap occurred after the driver lost control on the steep up ghat road, four km from Tirumala slid into the rain water drain and came to the halt after hitting hill.









The passengers were shifted in other vehicles to Tirumala. Traffic was disrupted for some time.

