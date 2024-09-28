Tirumala: Sanitation, Annaprasadam to be core areas of focus

Tirumala: With less than a week left for the most prestigious mega religious festival of annual Brahmotsavam in Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary reviewed the arrangements for the nine-day fete with various departments.

The final preparatory meeting for annual Brahmotsavam took place in Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday. Both the JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam and CVSO Sridhar also participated in the meeting besides the heads of various departments.

The EO said there should not be any compromise in the arrangements by the departments and instructed the Annaprasadam and health (sanitation) wings to be two important departments which should co-ordinate with one another to make hassle-free arrangements to the thousands of visiting pilgrims to Tirumala.

“As soon as the serving of Annaprasadam is completed, the health department with its sanitation workers should immediately plunge into service without any delay in clearing the debris and keeping the premises clean,” he maintained.

Later, the EO reviewed the engineering works, temple, vigilance and security, garden and forests, dance and bhajan troupes, transport and Goshala, medical wing and directed the user departments to utilise the services of Srivari Sevaks in a proper way.

Devasthanams law officer Varaprasad, chief engineer satyanarayana, FACAO Balaji, officials of various departments were also present.