Tirumala: Sundarakanda Akhanda Parayanam completes 326 days

Tirumala: The 13th edition of Sundarakanda Akhanda Parayanams held at the Nada Niranjanam platform here on the holy hills amplified the Bhakti waves at Tirumala on Sunday morning.

TTD organised the divine parayanams - mass chanting of 171 shlokas of 54-57 sargas (Chapter) of Sri Valmiki Ramayana by Veda pundits in total adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuppa Shiva Subramanya Avadhani, Principal, Dharmagiri Veda Vijnan Peetham, said for the wellbeing of humanity and to protect them from pandemic corona, the Parayanams of shlokas of significant episodes like Lanka-Dahanu and Rakshasa-Samhara of Sundarakanda was observed on Sunday to boost up spiritual morale.

He said the Mantra Parayana Mahotsavam organised by the TTD In the wake of pandemic corona menace had completed 388 days and the Akhanda Parayanams of Sundarakanda alone has crossed 326 days.

Under his supervision, the 171 shlokas of the 13th edition were rendered on Sunday by the Vedic pundits - Maruti and Narasimha Charyulu and the programme was telecast live by TTD SVBC devotional channel between 7 am and 9 am for the benefit of devotees across the globe.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, faculty members of Dharmagiri Pathashala and other officials were present.