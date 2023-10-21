Tirumala SV Museum being developed with int’l standards

Tirumala : The SV Museum in Tirumala is being developed with international standards and the latest 7D technology Vishwarupa darshanam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy is getting ready to amuse pilgrim devotees, stated TTD Museum Officer Krishna Reddy.

The TTD Museum chief briefed the media at Media Centre at Rambhageecha-2 on Friday, about various aspects of the ongoing works in the Museum, which are set to complete by this year end. TCS is contributing Rs 125 crore, while the MAP Systems is contributing another Rs 20 crore towards this mega project on CSR basis. Krishna Reddy said the Museum is getting ready with three floors and 19 galleries. The sculptural splendor of the Srivari temple including devotees and of Lord and their contributions, the ancient war equipment, musical instruments, pooja paraphernalia galleries, etc., are said to amaze the devotees in first floor. In the second floor there are Virat Purusha, Brahma Maheshwara, Rigveda and Yajurveda galleries, he explained.

While in the third floor Brahmanda Gallery with amuse the devotees with the latest 7D technology. There are 17 Gopuras also which will be named after the ardent devotees of Lord Venkateswara including Sri Ramanujacharya, Sri Adi Shankaracharya, Sri Madhwacharya, Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya, Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba etc. The Museum Officer said the intention is to provide a memorable experience to devotees by making them visit this State-of-Art Museum after their Darshan of Mula Virat. TTD PRO Dr T Ravi, Asst PRO Neelima, Museum Curator Siva Kumar were also present.