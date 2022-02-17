  • Menu
Tirumala: SVBC gets ISO Certification

SVBC gets ISO Certification
SVBC gets ISO Certification

Tirumala: TTD SVBC channel has received the prestigious ISO (International Standards Organisation) certification on Wednesday.

The ISO representatives handed over the certificate to TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy at Anjanadri in Tirumala.

The Chairman complimented the efforts of SVBC in spreading Bhakti among devotees across the globe through various spiritual programmes during the corona pandemic period boosting the spiritual morale.

ISO representative Sivaiah, CEO SVBC Suresh Kumar were also present.

