Tirumala: SVBC to beam Karthikamasa events from November 16

Tirumala: After successfully taking forward many live spiritual programmes across the globe through SVBC, TTD is mulling yet another mega religious event titled as 'Karthika Masa Maha Vrata Deeksha' in the auspicious month of Karthika scheduled from November 16 to December 14.

The SVBC board meeting presided by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy held in Tirumala on Friday decided to conduct the month long spiritual event. The Chairman along with EO K S Jawahar Reddy discussed several issues related to the channel with a special focus on the upcoming events which are lined up to be telecast live on SVBC including Kartika Vrata Deekasha.

The month long events includes Karthika Purana Pravachanam, Karthika Masa Vratam, Karthikamasa Rudrabhishekam, Karthika Vana Samaradhana and Karthika Maha Deepotsavam which will be telecast live on SVBC. The meet also resolved to apply for licence from Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for SVBC Kannada and Hindi channels which the TTD planned to launch in February. Additional EO and SVBC Managing Director AV Dharma Reddy, CEO Suresh Kumar briefed on the activities related to SVBC and the series of programmes which are under pipeline.