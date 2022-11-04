Tirumala temple to remain closed on November 8, dial your EO on Saturday

The TTD has decided to close the Tirumala temple 12 hours due to lunar eclipse on 8th of this month and cancelled the break darshan, Srivani, Rs.300 darshan, other Arjitha services and issuance of SSD tokens in Tirupati. However, darshans will be allowed from Vaikuntha-2 complex after eclipse. The temple doors will be closed from 8.40 am to 7.20 pm due to lunar eclipse on 8th from 2.39 pm to 6.27 pm.



It is said there will be no distribution of Anna Prasada in morning, afternoon and evening at Matrusree Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasada Building, Vaikuntham Q Complex in Tirumala, which will start from 8.30 pm.



Meanwhile, the devotees rush to Tirumala has increased and they are waiting in the queue in 31 compartments. It takes 30 hours for Sarva darshan and 3 hours for Rs.300 darshan.

On the other hand, the Dial Your EO program will be held on Saturday 5th of this month from 9 am to 10 am in Tirumala Annamayya Building. The program will be telecast live by SVBC. Devotees can raise their doubts and give suggestions to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy over phone through contact number 0877-2263261.