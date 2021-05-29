Tirumala: TTD to host 16-hour Sundarakanda Patanam on May 31

Tirumala: TTD is set to organise a 16-hour long non-stop Akhanda Sundarakanda Patanam at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham in Tirumala on May 31.

Speaking to media persons at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham on Saturday, TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy said to ward off the ill effects of Covid pandemic, TTD has taken up several religious events in the last one year including Sundarakanda Parayanam which evoked overwhelming response from devotees world over.

As part of the Parayana Maha Yagnam, Akhanda Pathanam with slokas from all Sargas of Sundarakanda will be recited from 6 am to 10 pm with no break on May 31.

As many as 40 Vedic pandits in four batches with 10 in each per batch will lead the mass chanting of Sundarakanda slokas which will be telecasted live on SVBC for the benefit of global devotees.

As the programme will be telecasted live for 16 hours non-stop, other scheduled programmes which are to be telecasted by SVBC remains cancelled on May 31 except for Srivari Kalyanam and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva which will be played in split form while Sundarakanda Programme is being continued.