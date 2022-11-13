Tirumala witnesses huge rush of devotees, to take 40 hours for darshans

Amid holiday weekend, the rush of devotees to the Tirumala shrine is increased and they are standing in the queue lines for hours for the darshans. The authorities said that it would take fourty hours for the completion of darshans for those not having darshans and four hours for Special Darshans.

Meanwhile, 57,104 people visited Tirumala and 32,351 devotees tonsured their heads. The TTD amassed an income of Rs.4.66 crores. It has been raining in Tirumala since Saturday morning. Devotees in the queue lines are suffering due to the increase in cold. Devotees from different places traveled to Tirumala in their own vehicles due to successive vacations for students. As a result, vehicles lined up for checks at the check points in Tirupati.



On the other hand, South Central Railway announced special trains for the convenience of passengers and keeping in mind the rush. As part of this, the South Central Railway officials have announced that they are running special trains for the passengers going to Tirupati. As part of this, trains are running between Kachiguda – Tirupati and Kachiguda – Narsapur were announced.