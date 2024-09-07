  • Menu
Tirunama Dharana resumes at Tirumala

A Srivari Sevak applies Tirunamam to TTD EO J Syamala Rao after the resumption of practice, at Tirumala on Friday
A Srivari Sevak applies Tirunamam to TTD EO J Syamala Rao after the resumption of practice, at Tirumala on Friday  

Tirumala: The ‘Tirunama Dharana’ applying Tirunamam on the forehead of devotees, resumed at Tirumala on Friday evening.

The Tirunama Dharana was started by TTD in 2017 but stopped after the advent of Covid. Almost after a gap of four years, under the instructions of TTD EO J Syamala Rao, the Tirunama Dharana was started again in Tirumala.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD EO said Srivari Sevaks will render this service every day at Supadham, VQC entries, Rs 300 line, KKC main and at Varaha Swamy temple.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims expressed immense happiness over the resumption of Tirunama Dharana by TTD while the Srivari Sevaks who participated in the seva conveyed their pleasure in performing the seva.

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sreedhar, chief PRO Dr T Ravi, PRO(FAC) P Neelima and others were also present.

