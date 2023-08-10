Tirupati: Shaadi Tohfa boon to girls to pursue higher education

Tirupati: Under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa, 460 beneficiaries in Tirupati district received benefits of Rs 3.81 crore.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the benefit amount of to the beneficiaries in the state on Wednesday while the district level programme was held at the Collectorate where Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, in-charge Collector DK Balaji, Sullurpet MLA K Sanjeevaiah and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy CM said that to enable the poor parents to perform their children’s marriages in a respectful way, the CM has been providing financial assistance under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa.

In-charge Collector Balaji said that a total of Rs 3,81,15,000 has been credited to 460 couples’ accounts. Sullurpet RDO Chandramuni, SC welfare officer Chennaiah, DRDA PD Jyothi, MEPMA PD Radhamma and others participated.