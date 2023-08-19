Tirupati: 100-bed ESI hospital remains a dream in Tirupati

Tirupati : Even after four years after the inauguration of the modern complex with corporate look, Tirupati ESI hospital still remains a 50-bed facility. The hospital was inaugurated in September 2018 by then Union minister for labour and employment Santhosh Kumar Gangwar. The Rs 108 crore facility took almost a decade to complete though it was given only 18 months’ time.

Actually, the ESI Corporation is proposed to renovate and upgrade the 50-bed hospital into a 100-bed facility. But still, the hospital has been continuing with 50 beds only with the state government having not yet issued orders to make it a 100-bed non-teaching hospital.

This modern hospital was expected to cater the needs of around 4.5 lakh insured persons in Rayalaseema and Nellore districts.

But, except having a modern building and amenities, the hospital is plagued by inadequate staff at all levels, medicines, laboratory facilities and above all the beds. In a bid to push things in the right direction towards making it a 100-bed entity, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy recently met the secretary of the ministry of labour and employment Aarthi Ahuja in New Delhi.

He submitted a representation to her seeking to enhance the bed strength and provide modern equipment in laboratory and operation theatres.

While thanking the secretary for sanctioning a 100-bed hospital in Sri City, he asked her to expedite the construction works. The MP visited the hospital on Friday to take stock of the situation. He went around various departments and interacted with the patients and staff about their problems. They expressed the need to provide modern machinery in the hospital.

He came to know of the prevailing drinking water problem in the hospital and assured them that the existing RO plant will be brought into use. Dr Gurumoorthy expressed hope that the hospital will soon be upgraded to a 100-bed facility and get the modern equipment needed for patient care.