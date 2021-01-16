Tirupati: 16th century structure cries for attention

Tirupati: A 16th century AD rest house for the pilgrims destined to Tirumala temple is in utter neglect at Tirupati.

The rest house built over 400 years on the Srikalahasthi - Tirumala route at Mangalam in Tirupati known as Dongala mandapam is now in a dilapidated condition which demands immediate conservation.

Otherwise it may become extinct in a short time, says Dr E Sivanagireddy, Archaeologist and CEO, Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati. Dr Reddy inspected it on Saturday based on the information provided by B V Ramana, senior producer, SV Bhakti Channel.

Dr Reddy says that the pavilion was built by the Vijayanagara kings. He appealed to the TTD and state Department of Archaeology and Museums to safeguard the heritage monument for posterity.