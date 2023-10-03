Live
Just In
Tirupati: 2 year old boy missing
Highlights
A two year old boy Arul Murugan who was with his parents in APSRTC Central Bus station was found missing last night.
Tirupati: A two year old boy Arul Murugan who was with his parents in APSRTC Central Bus station was found missing last night.
The pilgrim couple along with their son came to the RTC bus stand late in the night after Darshan in Tirumala to go to Chennai.
While waiting for the bus, the couple near platform 3, they fell asleep and found the boy missing around 2 early morning when they woke up.
The father Ramaswamy Chandrasekhar after frantically searching in the bus station in vain reported the missing of his son to the police.
East police registered a case and launched a search for the boy.
The C C tv footage revealed the boy going outside the bus station.
Police teams also formed to trace the missing boy.
