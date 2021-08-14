  • Menu
Tirupati: 251 students of SVU Engineering College secure placements

SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy handing over the offer letter to an engineering student on Friday. Rector Prof GM Sundaravalli and others are seen
SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy handing over the offer letter to an engineering student on Friday. Rector Prof GM Sundaravalli and others are seen

Highlights

Two of them offered an annual package of Rs 12 lakh while another bags Rs 8 lakh package

Tirupati: S V University College of Engineering achieved 83.37 per cent placements for its students during 2020-21 academic year. While 301 students are going to complete their B Tech course, 251 of them got placements.

Out of them, two candidates bagged the annual package of Rs 12 lakh while another student received a package of Rs 8 lakh per annum. A total of 119 students received an offer of Rs 5 lakh or more per annum.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy handed over the offer letters to the candidates on Friday. He congratulated them as well as the staff for their untiring efforts to get more placements. The placement cell has worked hard in getting more companies to the campus even during the pandemic time.

College of Engineering Principal Prof S Narayana Reddy said that they have strengthened the placement cell by appointing one faculty member from each department in it. Students were trained on the important aspects of placements to make them succeed in their efforts.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor has launched the placement cell website 'placementsvuce.edu.in'. Rector Prof GM Sundaravalli, Engineering College faculty Dr D Vivekananda Reddy, Dr P Hema and others took part.

