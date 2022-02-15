  • Menu
Tirupati: 3-day Maha Santhi Yagam concludes with Purnahuti

Priests performing Purnahuti to mark the end of three-day Maha Santhi Yagam in Tirupati on Monday


Priests performing Purnahuti to mark the end of three-day Maha Santhi Yagam in Tirupati on Monday

Highlights

50 Ritwiks take part in the event

Tirupati: The three-day Maha Santhi Yagam organised by the TTD for global wellness at Sri Ramachandra Pushkarini here concluded on Monday with Maha Purnahuti.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam participated in the event in which 50 Ritwiks led by Agama Advisor Srinivasa Dikshitulu as Kankana Bhattar conducted a series of rituals - Punyahavachanam, Viswaksena Aradhana, Sankalpa Puja, chanting of Veda mantras, Homas and Maha Purnahuti.

Kodandaramaswami temple Special Grade Dy EO Parvathi, Agama Advisor Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, AEO Durga Raju and others were present.

