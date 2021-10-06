  • Menu
Tirupati: Ahead of CM's visit, EO inspects development works

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Tuesday inspected Gomandiram located at Alipiri ahead of CM’s visit. Jagan will formally inaugurate the Gomandiram on October 11.
Accelerating the arrangements for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Tirumala visit, TTD Executive Officer (EO) Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Tuesday inspected all the development works which the Chief Minister will kick-start on Garuda Seva day of Srivari Brahmotsavams (October 11) here.

The EO first inspected the rooftop works of Alipiri footpath followed by Gomandiram which is being constructed near Alipiri Padala Mandapam. He also visited Go Puja, Go Tulabharam and Go Vignana Kendram set up there and inspected the ongoing works which are under completion.

He made some suggestions with respect to electrical wiring and lighting arrangements to the officials concerned and directed them to complete immediately.

Later, he reviewed the arrangements made for the inauguration of paediatric-cardiac hospital with the BIRRD officials in his chamber at the TTD Administrative Building. He instructed them to develop a 3-minute length video to show it to the Chief Minister on the day of inauguration.

JEO Veerabrahmaiah, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, CE Nageswara Rao and others were present.

