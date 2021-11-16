Tirupati: Amit Shah offers prayers at Kapileswara Swamy temple

Tirupati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers in the ancient temple of Sri Kapileswara Swamy in Tirupati on Monday.

On his arrival at the shrine, he was received by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy along with temple priests with traditional Poornakumbham amidst chanting of Veda Mantras. Later, Shah offered prayers to Sri Vinayaka Swamy then to Dhwajasthambham. Afterwards he took part in Abhishekam Seva of the main deity Kapileswara. He also had darshan of Sri Kamakshi Ammavaru, Sri Guru Dakshinamurthy and Sri Subramanya Swamy in the temple complex.

The Union Home Minister also participated in Chandi Homam held as part of ongoing Homa Mahotsavams in the temple. TTD Chairman and EO offered him Prasadams and presented him 'Roots' book along with a portrait of deity.

MPs Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TTD Trust Board member Krishnamurty Vaidyanathan, former Minister Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, former TTD Board member Bhanuprakash Reddy, District Collector Hari Narayana, JEO Veerabrahmaiah, Urban SP Venkatappala Naidu, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Temple Deputy EO Subramanyam and other officers were present.

After his visit to Kapileswara temple, Shah departed from the city completing his three-day official visit to the pilgrim city to Renigunta airport to reach New Delhi by a special flight.

District in-charge Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy, Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy, District Collector M Hari Narayanan and BJP leaders accompanied him to airport.