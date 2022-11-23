Tirupati: Anganwadi workers urge govt to fulfil their demands

Tirupati: CITU senior leader Kandarapu Murali criticised the government for its apathy in resolving the problems of Anganwadi workers and helpers. Speaking at the first district conference of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union here on Wednesday, the CITU leader said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy before coming to power, said that he would be at the forefront in resolving the problems of Anganwadi workers and helpers but after coming to power, he stopped paying attention to them.

Union district general secretary Vani Sree lamented that the Anganwadi workers and helpers supported Jagan to come to power in the hope of getting all their long-pending issues resolved and also to replace the previous TDP government as they faced many difficulties. But, now, they were facing more problems from the present YSRCP government due to political leaders' interference.

She warned that the union will take to the streets if the YSRCP government fails to implement the promises made before the elections and take steps to provide a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 to the Anganwadi workers against the present payment of Rs 11,000 a month. Union district president Hepsiba and CITU district treasurer Balasubramaniam were present.