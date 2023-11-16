Tirupati: Arrangements for Karthika Deepotsavam reviewed

Tirupati : TTD JEO (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming programme of Karthika Deepotsavam to be observed at major places from next week onwards.

After participating in a review meeting with the officials of all departments concerned at Sri Padmavthi Rest House here on Wednesday, the JEO said that like previous year, TTD is organising the sacred Karthika Deepotsavam this year also, from November 20 in Tirupati, on November 27 in Kurnool and on December 11 in Visakhapatnam. She informed that in Tirupati, the religious event will take place at Parade Grounds behind TTD Administrative Building while it will be organised at APSP Grounds in Kurnool and opposite Sri Kali Mata temple in the famous RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

Bhargavi said, since the last two years, TTD has been observing this mega religious fete in a big way involving thousands of devotees with the support of local donors. “This year, we are anticipating 2,000 in Tirupati and 3,000 each in the other two places, based on the capacity of the venues”, she added.

Earlier during the review meeting, the JEO directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the forthcoming event in Tirupati next Monday. “TTD is giving live coverage of the event through SVBC for the benefit of global devotees. The event starts at 5:30 pm with Veda Swasti followed by Deepa Prasastyam, message by TTD Chairman, Vishwaksena Puja, Punyahavachanam, Vishnu Sahasranamam, Maha Lakshmi Puja, Deepa Lakshmi dance ballet, Govinda Namams and closes by 8:30 pm with Kumbha Harati.

She also designated Nodal Officers, supervisors and anchors for the events and directed the All Projects Programme officer to coordinate with the departments ensuring smooth conduct of the events.

One of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Sri Venugopala Deekshitulu, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Deputy EOs Lokanatham and Subrahmanyam, VGO Sri Bali Reddy, Programme Officer Rajagopal, TTD Deputy Forest Officer Srinivas, Deputy Director of TTD Garden Srinivasulu, Special Officer Dr Vibhishana Sharma, representatives from SV College of Music and Dance, HDPP and others were also present.