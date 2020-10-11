Tirupati: Awareness camp on improving mental health held

Tirupati: The students of B Voc Nutrition and Health Care Sciences belonging to department of Home Science in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam organised awareness camps utilising social media as the platform on the eve of World Mental Health Day on Saturday.

Coordinator Dr N Rajani focused on the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the mental health of people due to facing lockdown conditions, fear and social distancing. She addressed the students on the importance of 'Holistic approach' as an effective tool in promoting mental health for all. Dr R Bharathi, Assistant Professor, motivated and mobilised the students to plan, direct and reach the activities to the community.

The students conducted different programmes emphasising healthy lifestyles through physical activity, yoga, meditation, music, right food, need of staying away from substance abuse like alcohol and smoking. The students performed different yoga and meditation postures concerned to accelerating mental health as these motivate the brain towards positive emotions.

They demonstrated healthy food which tends to influence the mood swings substantially and in fact can bring more delightful feeling when eating together with the family members and good company. The kitchen gardening rearing was also highlighted as the best suitable method for overcoming the pesticide residues and ensure food safety into our regular diet.