Tirupati: Awareness meet held on cancer prevention

Tirupati: The NSS Bureau and Sri Venkateswara Cancer Care and Advanced Research (SVICCAR) have jointly conducted the cancer prevention awareness programme virtually at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna said that cancer was taking its toll on many lives due to lack of awareness.

Medical Director of SVICCAR Dr V R Rmanan said that when a tumour becomes malignant because there is no control over the growth of cells, it becomes cancerous and its treatment is very expensive.

He said most people in our country were not aware of disease which affects various organs like breast, lungs, skin and throat. Some of the symptoms that can be detected at an early stage of cancer are fatigue, shortness of breath, lumps in the skin and chronic cough, he said.

Medical Oncologist Dr P Nageswara Reddy, NSS Bureau Coordinator Prof J Katyayani concluded the programme by thanking the doctors for their understanding.

NSS programme officers Prof T Shobha Rani, Dr Baby Prasuna, Dr Neeraja, Dr Subhashini and Dr Malliswaramma were present.