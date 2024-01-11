Tirupati: BC leader intends to contest from Chandragiri Assembly on TDP ticket

Tirupati : In an interesting political development, BC leader Badi Sudha Yadav may contest from Chandragiri Assembly constituency if TDP gives him the ticket.

Yadav, who is a young BC leader with considerable youth following, is a loyalist of former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari and has close relation with Galla family.

Yadav won in 2014 as MPTC and at present, he is sarpanch of Pudipatla. He won as sarpanch as an independent candidate against the most powerful YSRCP senior leader and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and created as a sensation.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Sudha Yadav informed that he met TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu on January 7 in Vijayawada and requested him to give TDP ticket to contest from Chandragiri Assembly constituency. He exuded confidence of winning 2024 elections with his 20-year-long political experience coupled with Galla family's blessings and support.

It may be noted here that Galla Aruna Kumari had won twice from Chandragiri constituency on Congress ticket and later joined TDP. She has good following in the area and Chandragiri is also the home constituency of Chandrababu Naidu.