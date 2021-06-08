Tirupati: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy assures completion of houses in 12 months

Tirupati: Amidst the cheers of beneficiaries, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy performed Bhumi Puja for the construction of houses of Jagananna Housing Colony under Navaratnalu, the flagship programme of the YSRCP government at Chindepalli village in Yerpedu mandal near Srikalahasti on Tuesday, 25 km away from here.

In all 24,000 house sites were allotted at six different places for the homeless poor living in Tirupati among which 9,456 beneficiaries were allotted house sites in 220 acres extent at Chindepalle village.

In the first phase, the corporation authorities have geo-tagged 1,500 house sites with the details of the beneficiaries at the venue itself on Tuesday after transporting some of the beneficiaries by buses to the village from Tirupati facilitating them to have a glimpse at their sites and to take position of their sites through geo-tagging.

The dignitaries atop a truck went round the sprawling area greeting beneficiaries who were proudly holding pattas at the place where the new colony is coming up. Many beneficiaries were seen along with spouses and children who were all cheers.

Speaking on the occasion, Tirupati MLA Bhuma Karunakar Reddy assured that the construction of houses will be completed in 12 months realising the long-cherished dream of own house to homeless poor of pilgrim city.

He stated that no State in the country is implementing such a slew of welfare promises including construction of more than 29 lakh houses in the State for homeless poor.

"We are not constructing house, but colonies," said Bhumana with thundering voice. Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy said the Jagan-led YSRCP government is creating history in the country by not only allotting house sites to homeless poor but also constructing houses to them.

Tirupati Mayor Dr Sireesha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporators, officials including Municipal Additional Commissioner Haritha and others were present.